Inkster man fatally shot during home invasion at Southfield apartment

Southfield police were called to an apartment complex Tuesday evening for a home invasion and shooting.

Police said when they arrived to Franklin Hills Apartments on 12 Mile west of Telegraph just before 7 p.m., they found a 35-year-old Inkster man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to police, the man was acquainted with the residents of the apartment.

The person who shot the man stayed at the scene and was taken into custody.

Police are investigating, and will release details when they learn more, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500, reference case number 22-24190.

