Inkster Rep. Jewell Jones in court for pretrial hearing after trying to sneak key into jail

By Jack Nissen
Crime and Public Safety
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Inkster Rep. Jewell Jones is making another court appearance Friday after he was charged in another incident involving the lawmaker as he was being jailed.

Jones, who has been in and out of courtrooms for much of the year, brought a handcuff key to jail when he was scheduled to be sentenced following a third bond violation. He had tried to tape the key to the bottom of his foot. FOX 2 will stream the pretrial hearing live at 8:30 a.m. on FOX2Detroit.com. 

Jones was removed from his committee assignments Thursday after his bond was revoked Tuesday when he violated the conditions of his release by ingesting alcohol, according to his tether. 

He was arrested but appeared in court via Zoom the next day after he allegedly tried to sneak a handcuff key into jail. Jones is accused of taping the key to his foot. It was found during intake, Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said.

Jones' first run-in with the law was in April when he allegedly crashed an SUV while driving drunk. 

