'A real piece of work': Sheriff says Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones brought handcuff key to jail

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) brought a handcuff key to jail when he was arrested Tuesday for violating his bond, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

MORE: Jewell Jones arrested after 3rd bond violation

Jones, 26, was taken into custody during a hearing for violating his bond a third time. Sheriff Michael Murphy said the key was found during intake.

The prosecutor authorized additional felony charges after the discovery of the key. Jones' attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Wednesday.

He was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond and ordered to not possess any weapons.

Jones must also surrender any items used in the course of duty by law enforcement officers. He served as an auxiliary police officer in Inkster.

"This guy is a real piece of work, and an embarrassment to all elected officials, and I believe he thinks somehow the laws do not apply to him," Murphy said. "More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff or another inmate I am not sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the safety and security of my staff and inmates."

The lawmaker's tether showed that he had alcohol in his system earlier this month. He was not allowed to drink alcohol while out on bond after an arrest for an alleged drunken driving crash in the spring.

Jones was arrested in April after authorities say he crashed his SUV along I-96 in Livingston County.

Read More: Jewell Jones, female passenger found with pants down

He posted bond and was released from jail but violated the terms of his bond in June when he went to Wayne while he was supposed to be at National Guard training in northern Michigan. He violated it a second time when he failed to pay for his tether in July.

Jones is due back in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. More information is expected from the sheriff's office later Wednesday.