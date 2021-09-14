Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody after 3rd bond violation

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones had his bond revoked Tuesday and was taken into custody after he violated the terms of his bond for a third time.

Jones (D-Inkster) was out on bond after an alleged drunken drive crash earlier this year in Livingston County.

The 26-year-old has an alcohol tether. According to court records, his tether showed alcohol in his system at three different times Sept. 3. He also tampered with his tether Sept. 6.

During his bond hearing, Jones admitted to violating his bond. The judge moved his pretrial hearing up to Sept. 17.

In July he violated his bond by failing to pay for his tether, which he received after a June bond violation. He was allowed to miss court-ordered drug and alcohol testing for National Guard training. While at training, he got a pass from the Guard to go to Lansing for committee meetings but also posted a photo showing that he was in Wayne.

After the second violation, he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. A judge told him that he would go to jail if he had any additional violations.

Jones was arrested in April after he was accused of driving drunk and crashing his SUV on the side of I-96. Police reports showed that the lawmaker and a female passenger had their pants down when they were found.

