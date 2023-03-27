Innocent victim suffers life-threatening injuries after driver flees Westland police, crashes at Inkster, Ford

A victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a suspect fleeing police Saturday on the border of Garden City and Dearborn Heights.

Westland police said they tried to stop a driver on Inkster Road near Warren Road for a traffic violation around 10 p.m. As an officer approached the driver, they fled. The speeding driver ran a red light at Inkster and Ford roads and hit multiple vehicles.

Several people involved, including the suspect, were hurt. As of Monday morning, all victims except for one have been released from a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.