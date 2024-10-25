Innocent woman severely injured in crash from Warren police chase files $60M lawsuit

A Warren police chase ended in a fiery crash. The innocent woman inside that car, sent to the hospital - where she stayed for a month ith life altering injuries.

She has now filed a lawsuit for damages, but she wants changes at the Warren Police Department.

"They took my life June 8th," said Brittny Turner. "Even though I’m here talking to you, I’m just existing in this world right now. I’m not living."

Video from the scene of the crash shows Brittny Turner's car on fire. She had been inside driving to work at the time last June.

"I remember saying God you can’t take me, I got kids - and that’s the last thing I remember," she said.

Brittny was driving through the green light off Eight Mile at Mound when she was hit by a suspect's car Warren police were chasing.

Witnesses say officers were not using lights and sires, but that’s not been confirmed by Warren police.

"Warren has a history of police chases. it’s like right now they’re rogue," said Oliver Gantt, Gannt Legal Advocacy.

Since Brittny was hit, there have been two fatal police chases. One happened a few weeks after hers, where an innocent mother of two was hit and killed.

And just last month – best friends died together when they were hit by a Warren police car – the officers in that car were seriously injured too.

"That’s a big issue and that seems to be a norm with Warren police," said Gantt. "That’s a common practice. That's not police policy, nor procedure."

Brittny Turner died, twice that day, in the ambulance and at the hospital, but she made it spending a month in the hospital.

"I had a broken pelvis in three places," she said. "I have nerve damage - severe nerve damage. That’s why I’m shaking and my speech, I have a broken jaw on the left side in two places."

From her head where she suffers memory loss, to her broken toes – her life changed forever.

"I can’t cook, I can’t clean, I can’t wash clothes, I can’t wash myself," Turner said.

Related:

Brittny and her attorney Oliver Gantt filing a $60 million lawsuit against Warren police - but more than that – she wants Warren police to stop the chases.

"I feel like its asinine," she said. "It’s crazy you’re putting lives a lot of lives at risk."

FOX 2 reached out to Warren police – a spokesperson said they could not comment, adding they had not been officially served with the suit yet.



