Michigan primary election: Is it too late to register to vote?

If you haven't registered to vote in Tuesday's primary election, there's still time.

While you can no longer register online or by mail, you are still able to do it in person at your city or township clerk's office.

VIEW: Michigan election guide

Walk-in registration is open until 8 p.m. the day of the election. However, if you plan to vote Tuesday, get there before 8 p.m. because that's when the polls close.

To be eligible, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident, and you must have been a resident of the city where you will be voting for at least 30 days. Find your clerk's office here.

More: See a sample ballot before you vote

Proof of residency includes a Michigan driver’s license or state ID; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a paycheck or government check, or other government documents.

Check your registration status here.

You also have until 4 p.m. Monday to request an absentee ballot for the primary.

To request an absentee ballot in person, visit your city or township clerk's office to request a ballot or drop off your completed application.

Though it's too late to register by mail or online, if you will not be voting Tuesday, you can register those ways for future elections, including the November general election. See how to register here.