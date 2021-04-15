'It was like a war zone': Michigan hospitals near capacity levels as COVID-19 cases spike

John English was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn a week ago.

The 55-year-old was sick with COVID-19. He is one of more than 800 COVID-19 patients to recently be admitted to Beaumont's eight hospitals.

"When I got here, it was like a war zone," English said. "I couldn't believe the amount of people that were everywhere and needed help."

Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, said that the plan is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. However, he noted that restrictions are necessary to control Michigan's surge.

"If you look back at our prior surges, what was the difference in the first surge we experienced was that there were restrictions to limit gathering sizes and indoor activities," he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said that she doesn't plan to put more restrictions in place. Instead, she is pushing for people to get vaccinated.

In the meantime, Beaumont is setting up triages outside to make room for the influx of COVID patients.

"Try to follow all the protocols because its not the place you want to be. They are overrun, all the hospitals," English said.