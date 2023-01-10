'It's a nightmare': 16-year-old Detroit girl killed in drive-by shooting

A teen girl was with her four siblings Friday at their father's Detroit home when someone shot up the house, hitting and killing her.

The five siblings between the ages of 7 and 16 were home alone in the 14500 block of Freeland while their father was at work when someone shot at the house around 12:30 a.m. Sixteen-year-old Kayla was killed, while her 11-year-old half-sister was grazed by a bullet.

"It's a nightmare," Kayla's mother, who does not want to be identified, said.

She learned Kayla had been shot when her 14-year-old daughter called her. As she rushed to the hospital, Kayla's father called and told her that she had died.

There are no updates in the case as police continue to search for the shooter.

"I just want justice to be served. I want them to pay for what they did," Kayla's mother said.

During an update last week, Detroit Police Chief James White suggested an altercation at Kayla's school before the holiday break may have contributed to the shooting. However, her mother said that doesn't correlate.

"She had not physically been at Mumford for about three or four months, because there was an altercation months ago so. I would not connect those two. I don’t know," she said.

Kayla's mother said the violence needs to end.

"It’s like these young kids out here, they don’t care about you or themselves. They don't have any morals. They don't have any regard for who they hurt because they don’t care if they lose their own life," she said.

While she waits for answers, Kayla's mother said she needs help with expenses.

"We need the relief. It's just one less thing to have to worry about because it’s a lot of things to worry about," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.

