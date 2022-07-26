Detroit police confirm victim found in garage Monday is Grand Blanc teen Jacob Hills

Detroit police had no updates on the case of Jacob Hills, the Grand Blanc teen who was found dead in the city this week.

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of the 18-year-old. He went missing over the weekend and his vehicle was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights.

Officers who responded to a call for service early Monday morning did find a body at a location they were dispatched to. It was later confirmed to be Hills.

An officer who spoke Tuesday said he was hopeful that information would be released in the coming days.

No one is in custody.

Commander Michael McGinnis said Hills was reported missing Sunday afternoon, just a few hours after he was last with his family before driving into Detroit to go to a party on Saturday.

According to McGinnis, his family was concerned after not hearing from him and tracked his phone to Dearborn Heights. The family said his car was found abandoned near the intersection of Telegraph and Ford in Dearborn Heights.

Hills was later found near a home in Detroit.