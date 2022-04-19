James and Jennifer Crumbley back in court for bond hearing

article

James and Jennifer Crumbley will be back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing regarding a request for lower bond after their attorneys submitted a filing last week.

Both have been locked up on $500,000 bond each since Dec. 4 and have been through several rounds of court hearings, both procedural as well as sessions that revealed more details about the duo's actions in the months and days leading up to Ethan Crumbley's alleged terrorism. We will stream the pre-trial hearing live at 10 a.m.

The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are both charged with involuntary manslaughter following the deaths of four high school students killed in a rampage last year.

The latest media reports first published last week show each defendant is seeking a lower bond of $100,000 each.

In late March, the Crumbleys were appointed separate independent lawyers on March 22, in addition to the duel representation by attorneys from the same firm. It was their first appearance since they were ordered to stand trial on the charges and were bound over.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews made the move to appoint more legal counsel over concerns that were a mistrial declared from conflicting interests from either party, it could lead to an extended waiting period for the Crumbleys due to a backlog of cases.

Ethan Crumbley continues to appear in court for monthly reviews by a judge as part of the state's juvenile detention rules that a minor staying in adult jail have their status examined.

What are James and Jennifer Crumbley charged with?

Over the course of two days in February, multiple pieces of evidence were presented suggesting that James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to address concerns regarding Ethan Crumbley's mental health. The couple is also accused of buying a gun for the 15-year-old on Friday, Nov. 26 - just four days before the shooting at Oxford High School.

According to authorities, Jennifer Crumbley made an Instagram post that said she was at a gun range shooting a weapon that was her son's Christmas present days before the shooting.

During the preliminary exam, text messages between Jennifer Crumbley and Ethan Crumbley were presented that showed for months before the shooting, the teen would text his mother about hallucinations he was having while home alone. On multiple occasions, she didn't acknowledge these messages.

Text messages between Ethan Crumbley and a close friend also revealed a look into the teen's relationship with his parents.

In an exchange on April 5, 2021, prosecutors described "quite a bit" of discussion about his mental state in which Ethan Crumbley told his friend he was "f----- up," experiencing hallucinations, and had asked his parents for help.

Should James and Jennifer Crumbley have attorneys from same law firm?

The Oakland County prosecutor is concerned about James and Jennifer Crumbley being represented by lawyers from the same law firm during their trial. The Crumbleys were charged after their son Ethan Crumbley allegedly killed four people at Oxford High School.

"Now my mom thinks I take drugs," one text read, according to the prosecutor. "She thinks that’s the reason why I’m so mad and sad all the time, and she doesn't worry about my mental health. They make me feel like I’m the problem."

Another text from Ethan Crumbley to his friend indicated that he had asked his father, James, "to take me to the doctor but he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up," the prosecutor read during the hearing.

At one point, Ethan told his friend in a text: "I need help. I was thinking of calling 911 so I could go to the hospital but then my parents would be really pissed," according to the exchange read in court.

During the exam, Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins also testified about James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Hopkins said he spoke with Ethan Crumbley after concerning drawings and words were found on an assignment the day of the school shooting.

Hopkins said he "was concerned about suicidal ideation" and contacted Ethan Crumbley's parents to meet with them.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were shown the note and advised that Hopkins was concerned for his well-being. Hopkins testified that he didn’t recall Jennifer speaking to her son during the estimated 15-minute meeting and that James looked over the math assignment with Ethan and told him, "you have people you can talk to."

The counselor testified that he told the couple Ethan needed mental health support "as soon as possible, today if possible." But he noted that Jennifer said she had to return to work that day and it wouldn’t be possible within that timeframe.

"I was taken aback by that," the counselor testified. He added that he then told the parents, "I want him seen within 48 hours. I’ll be following up."

When is the trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley?

FOX 2 reporter and legal analyst Charlie Langton said he expects the trial of the Crumbley parents to happen towards the end of 2022.

They're both being held in custody on a $500,000 bond and, because they're both detained, they are deemed a priority.

When it comes to scheduling on the court's docket, suspects in custody for any crimes are given priority over suspects who are out on bond.

The strategies that either legal team uses may depend on the timing of the trials for Ethan or James and Jennifer. Their case strategies may also change if Ethan chooses to take a plea deal.

Ethan could testify that his parents had no involvement or the prosecution could call him to support their case. Langton said that is unlikely due to his age.