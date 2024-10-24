JD Vance campaigning in Oakland County today ahead of Donald Trump's weekend visits

article

The Brief Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will campaign at a Waterford Township flight school on Thursday. Vance was last in Michigan on Oct. 8, when he visited Eastern Market. His visit comes ahead of two Michigan rallies his running mate, former President Donald Trump, is holding this weekend.



Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will campaign in Oakland County on Thursday as the final week before the election nears.

Vance plans to speak at a flight school in Waterford Township.

His visit comes ahead of two visits from former President Donald Trump, who plans to hold a rally in Traverse City on Friday and at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on Saturday.

Michigan is considered a key battleground state in the election, and has been a focus of Republicans and Democrats alike.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in Michigan this weekend. She plans to visit Kalamazoo on Saturday with former First Lady Michelle Obama to encourage people to vote.

Harris spent a lot of time in the state over the past week and a half. She was last in Michigan on Monday for an event focused on battleground states. The Democratic presidential hopeful discussed her plans with former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney at Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign last visited Michigan when the former president spoke at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit on Oct. 18. Vance last visited Michigan on Oct. 8, when he spoke in Detroit.

During that visit to Eastern Market, he touched on electric vehicles and auto manufacturing, encouraged voters to cast their ballot early, and showered Trump with praise. He also said he was "going to be in Michigan like 30 times."