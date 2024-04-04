Jennifer Crumbley wants house arrest to live in lawyer's guest house, prosecution says

Instead of a prison sentence, Jennifer Crumbley is requesting house arrest and would live in her lawyer's guest house if given this punishment, the prosecutor's office said.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast wrote about the request in a sentencing memo filed this week.

Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand at her criminal trial

According to the memo, Jennifer wants to be released on a tether. Keast wrote that her attorney, Shannon Smith, is requesting that Jennifer live in her guest house at her home in northern Oakland County.

"Such a proposed sentence is a slap in the face to the severity of tragedy caused by defendant’s gross negligence, the victims and their families, and the applicable law that is premised on the concept of proportionate sentencing," Keast wrote.

In that memo, Keast asked that Jennifer be sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. Prosecutors are requesting the same sentence for her husband, James.

Juries found both of them guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting, which was committed by their son just days after James bought the teen a handgun.

Both juries concluded that the negligence of James and Jennifer contributed to the shooting, according to the prosecution. It was further determined that the parents ignored signs that their son was a danger to others, and would shoot someone.

James and Jennifer will be sentenced on April 9.