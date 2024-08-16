Jewelry store owner scares off robbers • Possible charges in Na’Ziyah Harris case • West Nile in Metro Detroit

When thieves donning masks walked into Mariam Jewelry in Dearborn last week, the owner knew what was happening.

"They came inside and were holding the gun with a bag. It was a blue bag - and they have a hammer inside," said Ali Alasadi. "They came running."

Alasadi scrambled to the back room, where his father was while th thieves shoved a wall of gold into a duffle bag.

"They shot, one shot and then they told us 'Don't move, I will shoot you," he said.

That's when his father jumped into action.

"My dad, he opened the door, and tried to get the gun and shoot in the sky, in the roof," Alasadi said. "He didn't want to shoot them, he tried to scare them."

The shots scared the suspects, who dropped the duffle bag and fled in a black Mazda 3, believed to be a 2010 with no plate. Police are now searching for the suspects.

Featured article

Charges could be coming in Na’Ziyah Harris disappearance

Eight months after Na’Ziyah Harris, 13, disappeared after getting off the bus in Detroit, charges could be coming, her family says.

An impromptu search happened hours after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office confirmed a warrant request is being reviewed with Detroit police.

"I'm just going off of, you know, the community concerns and things like that, and I took it upon myself to go check it out and just talk to the neighbor so that’s how we ended up there," said Harris' cousin Roxy.

Roxy has been searching for her cousin since January. Thursday's search was streamed live to Facebook.

"It makes me feel great that I have support, because a lot of times I feel like I’m out here by myself," Roxy said.

Roxy said she will continue to search, especially as new leads arise.

Featured article

Judge removed from docket after teen handcuffed

Detroit Judge Kenneth King is temporarily off the docket after having a 16-year-old girl handcuffed for falling asleep and allegedly giving him an attitude.

The incident was captured on video by the court, via Zoom.

"You fall asleep in my courtroom one more time, I’m putting you in the back, understood?" he said.

The teen was on a field trip with the environmental non-profit Greening of Detroit on Tuesday. King expressed his displeasure with her behavior after she fell asleep twice in the courtroom.

"Why are you being disrespectful to this court?" King said. "You sleep at home, in your bed – not in court. And quite frankly, I don’t like your attitude."

William McConico, the chief judge at 36th District Court, issued a statement on Thursday, saying that a review was done and King would be removed from the bench and have necessary training to address "the underlying issues that contributed to this incident."

Featured article

West Nile virus found in Oakland County

Don't forget the bug spray this weekend. West Nile virus was found in three birds and the initial 2024 pool of mosquitoes captured in Oakland County for testing.

No human cases of the virus have been confirmed, but people are urged to take caution outside since mosquitoes in the area are carrying West Nile.

Though there is no cure, most people with West Nile Virus will fully recover, the health department said. However, fatigue can linger.

Also, about 1 in 150 people infected develop severe illness that can affect the central nervous system. Recovery may take several months. Some damage to the central nervous system can be permanent. In rare instances, the disease can lead to death.

Prevention is the best way to stay safe.

Featured article

Woodward Dream Cruise guide

The engines are already revving on Woodward ahead of Oakland County's big car event.

Thousands of cars are expected to cruise Woodward this weekend, from classic to fast to wonky, and everything in between.

The official Dream Cruise takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, there are also events on Friday night in some cities like Ferndale, which offers an official ribbon cutting and the Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade.

Nine cities participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise, starting in Ferndale just north of Eight Mile and traveling north all the way to Pontiac and the Woodward Loop.

Also participating in the event are Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods, Berkely, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, and Pontiac.

Check out the full guide for getting around and enjoying the event:

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The rain is back, and it'll be around for a good part of the weekend.

What else we're watching

Kamala Harris to unveil economic policy at North Carolina rally

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to tout her economic policy, including a proposal for a federal ban on price gouging on groceries.

Harris’ policy also includes new tax breaks, a lower cost of living for Americans, and $25,000 in down payment help for certain first-time homebuyers and tax incentives for builders of starter homes, among other things.

The Democratic presidential candidate is pushing for tax breaks for families and middle- and lower-income individuals, while expanding the child tax credit to up to $3,600 — and $6,000 for children in their first year of life.

According to the Associated Press, Harris wants to boost the earned income tax credit for people in lower-income jobs without kids, which the Harris campaign projects may cut their tax rate by $1,500. The Vice President also wants to lower health insurance premiums through the Affordable Care Act.