Oakland County man sentenced to 2-15 years after being caught with missing 13-year-old girl

article

A 21-year-old man is headed to prison after a missing 13-year-old girl was found in his Oakland County home earlier this year.

Douglas Corbeau was sentenced to 2-15 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault and harboring a child runaway in June. When he is released, he will be added to the sex offender registry and cannot have contact with the victim.

The teen girl left her home in January and was found two days later at Corbeau's White Lake Township home. The victim's father said his daughter struggles with mental illness,

Her father told FOX 2 that the girl met Corbeau on social media and snuck out to be with him. Her father claimed that Corbeau cut and colored his daughter's hair while she was with him.