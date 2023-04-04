Judges needed for 4th annual Cannabis Cup to rank the best weed in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Know where the best weed in the state of Michigan is? Because the High Times would like to speak to you.
The state's annual contest that seeks out the best pot in Michigan has returned for the fourth Cannabis Cup People's Choice Competition this year. In total, 3,550 people will have the opportunity to try some hash and vote for themselves.
The fourth rendition of the competition will be the biggest one yet. There are more categories, more brands, and more retailers.
Those selected to judge the cannabis of Michigan will have the opportunity to try from a range of recreational and medical pot, testing the best indica sativa strains, and sampling the various forms of cannabis whether its edibles, vapes, or plain ole flower.
RELATED: Metro Detroit dispensary giving away $30K weed-themed wedding -- How to apply
The kits will come "loaded with Michigan cannabis products" according to a release from the competition organizers. Judging kits will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis at dispensaries around the state, with each kit priced between $100 and $300, depending on the category.
Here are the categories:
- Indica Flower
- Sativa Flower
- Hybrid Flower
- Infused Flower MoonRocks
- Pre-Rolls
- Infused Pre-Rolls
- Solvent Concentrates
- Non-Solvent Concentrates
- Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges
- Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges
- Edibles: Solvent Gummies - NEW!
- Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies - NEW!
- Edibles: Non-Gummies
- Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals
- Medical - Indica Flower
- Medical - Sativa Flower
- Medical - Hybrid Flower
- Medical - Pre-Rolls
- Medical - Infused Pre-Rolls - NEW!
- Medical - Concentrates - NEW!
- Medical - Edibles
Each kit will have up to 50 sample products.
The kits will be available beginning April 15 and judges will have until June 25 to send in detailed comments. Those scoring the competition will be looking for descriptions of aroma, taste, and of course the high.
Winners will be announced on July 9 during the awards show. Learn more at cannabiscup.com. Below is every judging kit that will be available in Michigan:
Southeast Michigan
- Cloud Cannabis, Utica - 44115 Van Dyke Ave, Utica, MI 48317
- Cloud Cannabis, Ann Arbor - 1760 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
- Dacut, Detroit - 12668 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205
- Green Pharm, Detroit - 2619 S Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 48217
- Green Pharm, Hazel Park - 812 E 9 Mile Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
- Greenhouse, Walled Lake - 103 E Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake, MI 48390
- House of Dank, Centerline - 26829 Lawrence Ave, Center Line, MI 48015
- House of Dank, 8 Mile - 3340 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48234
- House of Dank, Fort St - 3394 S Fort St, Detroit, MI 48217
- House of Dank, Ypsilanti - 80 Ecorse Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
- Planted Provisioning, Whitmore Lake - 9545 Main St, Whitmore Lake, MI 48189
- Releaf, Wayne - 36900 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184
Mid-Michigan
- Dacut, Flint - 2478 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI 48507
- Green Pharm, Bay City - 200 S Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI 48706
- House of Dank, Lapeer - 200 E Genesee St, Lapeer, MI 48446
- House of Dank, Saginaw - 3054 E Holland Rd, Saginaw, MI 48601
- Pure Options, Lansing - 125 N Clippert St, Lansing, MI 48912
West Michigan
- House of Dank, Grand Rapids - 3510 E Mall Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Cloud Cannabis, Kalamazoo - 521 E Mosel Ave, Kalamazoo, MI, 49004
Northern Michigan/U.P.
- Green Pharm, Iron River - 727 Riverside Ave, Iron River, MI 49935
- Green Pharm, Kalkaska - 764 S Cedar St, Kalkaska, MI 49646
- Green Pharm, Ossineke - 11686 US-23, STE 200, Ossineke, MI 49766
- Green Pharm, Traverse City - 719 Parsons Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
- Higher Love, Crystal Falls - 116 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI 49920
- Higher Love, Ironwood - 824 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI 49938
- House of Dank, Traverse City - 514 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686
- North Coast Provisions, Sault Ste Marie - 2972 W 8th Street, Sault Ste, Marie MI 49783
Southern Michigan
- Green Labs, Luna Pier - 10701 Madison St. Luna Pier, MI 48157
- House of Dank, Monroe - 14750 Laplaisance Rd, H160, Monroe, MI 48161
- North Coast Provisions, Adrian - 922 E Beecher Street, Adrian MI 49221
- 7 Engines, Buchanan - 1101 E Front St, Buchanan, MI 49107
- Breeze - TBD