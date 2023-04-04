Judges needed for 4th annual Cannabis Cup to rank the best weed in Michigan

Know where the best weed in the state of Michigan is? Because the High Times would like to speak to you.

The state's annual contest that seeks out the best pot in Michigan has returned for the fourth Cannabis Cup People's Choice Competition this year. In total, 3,550 people will have the opportunity to try some hash and vote for themselves.

The fourth rendition of the competition will be the biggest one yet. There are more categories, more brands, and more retailers.

Those selected to judge the cannabis of Michigan will have the opportunity to try from a range of recreational and medical pot, testing the best indica sativa strains, and sampling the various forms of cannabis whether its edibles, vapes, or plain ole flower.

RELATED: Metro Detroit dispensary giving away $30K weed-themed wedding -- How to apply

The kits will come "loaded with Michigan cannabis products" according to a release from the competition organizers. Judging kits will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis at dispensaries around the state, with each kit priced between $100 and $300, depending on the category.

Here are the categories:

Indica Flower

Sativa Flower

Hybrid Flower

Infused Flower MoonRocks

Pre-Rolls

Infused Pre-Rolls

Solvent Concentrates

Non-Solvent Concentrates

Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges

Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges

Edibles: Solvent Gummies - NEW!

Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies - NEW!

Edibles: Non-Gummies

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals

Medical - Indica Flower

Medical - Sativa Flower

Medical - Hybrid Flower

Medical - Pre-Rolls

Medical - Infused Pre-Rolls - NEW!

Medical - Concentrates - NEW!

Medical - Edibles

Each kit will have up to 50 sample products.

The kits will be available beginning April 15 and judges will have until June 25 to send in detailed comments. Those scoring the competition will be looking for descriptions of aroma, taste, and of course the high.

Winners will be announced on July 9 during the awards show. Learn more at cannabiscup.com. Below is every judging kit that will be available in Michigan:

Southeast Michigan

Cloud Cannabis, Utica - 44115 Van Dyke Ave, Utica, MI 48317

Cloud Cannabis, Ann Arbor - 1760 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Dacut, Detroit - 12668 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205

Green Pharm, Detroit - 2619 S Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 48217

Green Pharm, Hazel Park - 812 E 9 Mile Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030

Greenhouse, Walled Lake - 103 E Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake, MI 48390

House of Dank, Centerline - 26829 Lawrence Ave, Center Line, MI 48015

House of Dank, 8 Mile - 3340 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48234

House of Dank, Fort St - 3394 S Fort St, Detroit, MI 48217

House of Dank, Ypsilanti - 80 Ecorse Rd, Ypsilanti, MI

Planted Provisioning, Whitmore Lake - 9545 Main St, Whitmore Lake, MI 48189

Releaf, Wayne - 36900 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184

Mid-Michigan

Dacut, Flint - 2478 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI 48507

Green Pharm, Bay City - 200 S Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI 48706

House of Dank, Lapeer - 200 E Genesee St, Lapeer, MI 48446

House of Dank, Saginaw - 3054 E Holland Rd, Saginaw, MI 48601

Pure Options, Lansing - 125 N Clippert St, Lansing, MI 48912

West Michigan

House of Dank, Grand Rapids - 3510 E Mall Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cloud Cannabis, Kalamazoo - 521 E Mosel Ave, Kalamazoo, MI, 49004

Northern Michigan/U.P.

Green Pharm, Iron River - 727 Riverside Ave, Iron River, MI 49935

Green Pharm, Kalkaska - 764 S Cedar St, Kalkaska, MI 49646

Green Pharm, Ossineke - 11686 US-23, STE 200, Ossineke, MI 49766

Green Pharm, Traverse City - 719 Parsons Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686

Higher Love, Crystal Falls - 116 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI 49920

Higher Love, Ironwood - 824 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI 49938

House of Dank, Traverse City - 514 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686

North Coast Provisions, Sault Ste Marie - 2972 W 8th Street, Sault Ste, Marie MI 49783

Southern Michigan