Kamala Harris rallies in Detroit after trek across Michigan

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential hopeful and current vice president, plans to rally in Detroit on Saturday.

The rally will be streamed live above.

Harris's visit Saturday coincides with the start of early voting in Detroit.

The event is the second day in a row that Harris is campaigning in Metro Detroit. She spoke in Waterford on Friday night after visiting Grand Rapids and Lansing earlier in the day. She also visited Detroit earlier this week for an interview with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God and a watch party for the interview.

While in Waterford, Harris spoke directly to Arab Americans about the violence happening in Gaza and Lebanon.

"I continue to believe diplomacy is the answer to bringing lasting stability across the Israel-Lebanon border," she said.

She also discussed abortion rights and unions.

"We are the underdog and running as the underdog," Harris said of the tight race. "But make no mistake, we will win."

Polls show that both candidates are extremely close in Michigan, making it a hot spot for Harris, her vice presidential pick Tim Walz, her Republican opponent former President Donald Trump, and his VP JD Vance.

While Harris spoke in Waterford, Trump was speaking at a rally at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

After leaving Michigan this weekend, Harris plans to return to the state quickly. She is scheduled to visit Detroit on Monday to join former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for a series of moderated conversations where she will discuss her plans if elected.

Other states part of the moderated conversations include Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Michigan was also popular for White House hopefuls last week, with Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and Harris's vice presidential pick Tim Walz all visiting the state.

These visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting is getting underway.