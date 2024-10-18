Watch live: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris speak at Metro Detroit campaign stops

Just in: Just after 8 p.m. Microphone issues at Huntington Center have at least for now - silenced former President Donald Trump in Detroit. For about 10 minutes Trump was forced to stop his speech due to technical problems.

Michigan continues to be a hot spot for presidential candidates hoping to win in November, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stopping in the state today.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is speaking at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit on Friday night. Watch above in our live player.

Harris started her day with speaking events in Grand Rapids and Lansing before heading to Waterford.

Early voting begins in Detroit on Saturday, and several events are planned to celebrate.

Harris was just in Michigan earlier this week as she worked to appeal to Black voters during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, of The Breakfast Club radio show. After recording the interview earlier in the day, she made a surprise visit to a watch party at a Detroit cafe,

Trump's visit is his first trip back to Michigan after making several negative comments about Detroit during recent events. While speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10, the former president said attendees were "going to have a mess on your hands" if Kamala Harris wins the presidential race.

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," he said.

Trump was in Oakland County before a rally at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit on Friday night.

"I've been talking about for the last year, about Detroit and how horribly it has been. It's just horrible because we've been talking about Detroit's coming back for 40 years, and it's never come back," he said.

This week's stops are just the latest push to swing Michigan, where polls show that the presidential race is expected to be close.

Michigan was also popular for White House hopefuls last week, with Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and Harris's vice presidential pick Tim Walz all visiting the state.

These visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting is getting underway.