Karl's Cabin in Plymouth nears reopening after devastating fire

The popular Karl's Cabin that suffered a catastrophic fire early in the year is hoping for a late November opening, its owners wrote on social media.

The popular Plymouth restaurant and banquet hall got caught in a blaze in mid-February this year when a fire broke out at the location's back entrance. The iconic log cabin-themed eatery said high winds spread the fire from the area into the storage container, then down the backside of the building.

It eventually tore up the banquet room, offices above the cabin, the dish tank, and walk-in coolers.

The owners called it a "perfect storm" that led to the fire.

Now nine months later, that restaurant is nearing a reopening. On Facebook, the owners have given updates on progress which now include everywhere from dry walling, painting, and getting new roofing installed, to getting new electrical, carpentry, and heating and cooling work done.

"We're so excited about the progress and can't wait to see our wonderful guests again soon!"