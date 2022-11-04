Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night.

According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit just before midnight by someone reporting a victim had been shot. It's not clear who flagged down police.

Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that a woman in her 20s was found in a gray 2021 Range Rover with gunshots to her legs and hip. Police also said the woman had zip ties around her feet and had been kidnapped.

The victim had been reported kidnapped out of Clinton Township and the SUV was reported stolen from the city as well.

The woman was hospitalized and is in serious condition.

No other details were available and the case has been handed over to Clinton Township Police.