Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.

He made her drive to Wayne, where authorities say he held her against her will for nearly seven weeks.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a convenience store in the 32320 block of Annapolis Street in Wayne for a report of a woman attempting to run away from someone.

Police talked to the victim and learned that from Sept. 16 through Nov. 1, Brock allegedly held the woman at a motel in the 32700 block of Michigan Avenue and a home in the 3860 block of Hayes Street, both in Wayne. He also allegedly assaulted the victim multiple times with a baseball bat.

Brock is charged with one count of torture, one count of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic violence.

He was given a $300,000/10% bond. If he posts bond, he cannot have contact with the victim and cannot leave the state. He is due back in court Nov. 15 for a probable cause conference.