Kronk boxing standout dies in wrong-way crash on Lodge freeway: 'A natural talent'

The boxing community at Kronk Gym in Westland is mourning the loss of a true great Jacob Bonas.

"He just was a great guy you know, I'm sad but, another brother has (gone) to heaven," said Erskine Wade, head trainer Kronk.

He was killed early Friday morning in a head-on crash on the Lodge near Trumbull in Detroit.

Police say he was driving his Ford Fusion the wrong way when he slammed into a GMC Sierra. The driver of the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries.

Jacob Bonas was pronounced dead on the scene. Detroit police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

LaTonya Wingate trained with Jacob at the original Kronk Gym in Detroit.

"We just became family and man, when I say talented, amazing, it was just so natural," she said. "A natural talent. He was so good."

"Great guys - him and his brother - a set of twins," said Wade. "He loved boxing, I can tell you that much. No matter what happened in life he always came back to the ring.

"Matter of fact, I can tell you this he was down here maybe nine months ago - he came to check the gym out."

"He was a great fighter - not scared of anybody, I’m going to miss him," Wingate said. "We lost somebody who was awesome."

The Kronk gym said it has been receiving calls from around the country and the world, expressing condolences.



