Kum & Go opens first Michigan location, with plans to expand to Detroit area next year

article

Kum & Go opened its first Michigan convenience store Thursday.

The chain is first bringing its stores to the Grand Rapids area with plans to expand to Metro Detroit next year.

The Walker location at 2134 Alpine Avenue NW is now open, and stores in Wyoming and Grandville will be opening soon.

Read Next: 24/7 Sheetz convenience store plans Detroit area locations

These locations will include a made-to-order food program that includes stackers and bowls, as well as grab-and-go burritos, available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"The Kum & Go team is thrilled to be opening our first locations in Grand Rapids," said Graham McCaleb, the district supervisor at Kum & Go. "Grand Rapids quickly felt like home after moving here last summer, and I’m excited to be a part of introducing Kum & Go to this thriving community."

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Kum & Go has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County to sponsor a home build in Grand Rapids’ Baxter Neighborhood. The nine-home community is being built with a focus on energy efficiency, the company said. It is expected to be completed this spring.

The company is hiring for the West Michigan stores. Apply here.