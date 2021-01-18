Lansing protest small but peaceful, MLK Day events to participate in, COVID vaccines delayed in Wayne County

Police could have predicted how many would be in attendance Sunday at Michigan capital, but there was really no way of knowing what sort of turnout the second round of election-based protests could drum up.

For a few, it likely left something to be desired. For others, it was probably a relief.

Thousands of seen and unseen law enforcement outnumbered the maybe-100 or so individuals that showed up in Lansing to support President Trump or protest alleged election fraud. At times, even newspaper reporters and TV camera personnel outweighed the underwhelming showing Sunday.

"We don't want no violence; we just want to speak our rights and want everybody to know we just want the best for our country we love our country, and we don't want it steered in the wrong way," says one protestor.

Those that arrived armed numbered around 20 as members of the Boogaloo Bois arrived holding semi-automatic rifles, holstered handguns, and their signature Hawaiian shirts.

There were expected to be other armed groups that attended the event. Members of the Southeast Michigan Militia had initially planned on protesting - however, they backed out as pressure from police mounted and whispers that armed Proud Boy groups would attend and instigate tensions.

At times, it might have looked like the presence of law enforcement, which varied from National Guard, FBI, state police, and Lansing police had overdone it. But as Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin tweeted after the protest petered out, "In times like these, people will ask, 'Did we do too much?'"

"Take it from me: I'd rather be over-prepared than under-prepared for any potential violence."

If there were legitimate threats to safety at the capitol building and surrounding government buildings, something law enforcement only specified as "chatter," then it was likely deterred Friday when Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper unveiled the laundry list of protections that had been put in place.

A fence around the capitol building, windows in representative and senate buildings boarded up, and an increased presence of uniformed officers was put in place Friday.

Those precautions are likely to remain at least until February.

MLK Day events to participate in

It might be a federal holiday, but for many people, MLK Day is a day of service. That means they'll be spending it contributing to the community in one way or another.

From virtual events to neighborhood cleanups, not even pandemics can stop the say of service.

Springwells Village Community Cleanup

Beginning at 8 a.m., the neighborhood cleanup event will kick off at the Patton Recreation Center. Hosted by AmeriCorps, volunteers will go to 2301 Woodmere in Detroit - before heading out on assignment to board up homes and cleanup blight.

The limited in-person event will also have a virtual event with the Wayne State Center for Urban Studies that will discuss its urban safety program.

WMU-Cooley Law School Black Law Students Association

Members of the Black Law Students Association will have a virtual panel presentation called MLK Day 2021: Chaos or Community at noon.

Panelists will include Monica Lewis Patrick, CEO of We the People Detroit and Victoria Burton-Harris, an assistant prosecutor of Washtenaw County.

Detroit Historical Musuem hold virtual event MLK Streets: More than a name

There are more than 900 streets across America named after Martin Luther King Jr. The city's Black Historic Sites Committee and the Detroit Historical Museum will present an in-depth look at how race and geography played a role in naming the streets after the civil rights activist.

COVID-19 vaccinations rescheduled in Wayne County

A shortage of available vaccines in Wayne County is forcing health officials to delay inoculating some of its essential workers.

COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be delayed after the Pfizer-made treatment supply became depleted.

The delay affects 1,400 people, primarily health care workers, first responders, and essential workers that are part of Phase 1A of Michigan's rollout.

Rescheduled vaccinations will take place at Wayne County's new vaccine site located at Schoolcraft College's Vista Tech Center located at 18600 Haggerty Rd., Livonia.

The availability of vaccines has increasingly become a point of contention for the state, which has struggled to keep up with demand.

Non-fatal shooting reported on Willis Street

Detroit police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city's west side late last week.

On Jan. 15, around 2:55 a.m., a 29-year-old man was inside a residence on the 600 block of Willis Street when an unknown suspect entered the location and fired multiple shots.

One of the rounds hit the victim before the suspect fled. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Video footage shows the suspect feeling the location just after the incident. They got into a champaign-colored Lincoln MKZ before they drove off.

Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing a bright red hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Daily Forecast

A little like Sunday, there will be on-and-off rain and snow expected for Monday. Temperatures will reach 35 degrees around 3 p.m. when snow is expected to be falling at its most.

FBI vetting National Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threats from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches. So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues.