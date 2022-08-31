Lenawee County deputy charged with careless discharge after shooting suspect in Adrian
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lenawee County Sheriff's Office 31-year veteran is facing charges after he shot a suspect earlier this year.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office charged Kirk June with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury this week in connection with the April 3 shooting.
Related: AG charges gun-wielding man shot by East Lansing police
According to authorities, the Adrian Police Department asked the sheriff's office for help looking for a suspect after he fired shots inside a home in the 500 block of Erie Street. June found the suspect in a vacant lot adjacent to the home and fired a shot.
The suspect was treated at a hospital, and June, who is a K-9 handler with the sheriff's office, was placed on administrative leave.
Read more stories from around Michigan here.
Michigan State Police conducted the investigation.