Lenawee County deputy charged with careless discharge after shooting suspect in Adrian

A Lenawee County Sheriff's Office 31-year veteran is facing charges after he shot a suspect earlier this year.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office charged Kirk June with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury this week in connection with the April 3 shooting.

Related: AG charges gun-wielding man shot by East Lansing police

According to authorities, the Adrian Police Department asked the sheriff's office for help looking for a suspect after he fired shots inside a home in the 500 block of Erie Street. June found the suspect in a vacant lot adjacent to the home and fired a shot.

The suspect was treated at a hospital, and June, who is a K-9 handler with the sheriff's office, was placed on administrative leave.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Michigan State Police conducted the investigation.