Life-sized skeletons taking over downtown Northville again this fall
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 100 life-sized skeletons will adorn the streets of downtown Northville soon.
This year's Skeletons are Alive kicks off Oct. 7 with a launch party in Town Square, across from the Marquis Theatre on Main Street. Enjoy music, food trucks, a photo booth, and family entertainment, including a balloon artist, and more to begin the Halloween tradition.
Check out the free event from 6-9 p.m.
The skeletons will be on display through Oct. 31.