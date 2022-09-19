Life-sized skeletons taking over downtown Northville again this fall

article

More than 100 life-sized skeletons will adorn the streets of downtown Northville soon.

This year's Skeletons are Alive kicks off Oct. 7 with a launch party in Town Square, across from the Marquis Theatre on Main Street. Enjoy music, food trucks, a photo booth, and family entertainment, including a balloon artist, and more to begin the Halloween tradition.

VIEW: SE Michigan haunted house guide

Check out the free event from 6-9 p.m.

The skeletons will be on display through Oct. 31.

More Halloween things to do: