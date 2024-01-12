Lions' Stafford jersey trade-in canceled by NFL, but fans haven't lost their excitement

What's a little controversy to go along with all the fandom of the Detroit Lions' success this season?

There was also contention after the Lions' game against the Dallas Cowboys. But that was then and this is now, and days before the most important game in recent Detroit history, another storm of controversy is brewing.

The NFL shut down two Lions-themed events this week. One was Emagine's plan to broadcast the game at some of its theaters. The other was in Livonia, where a local relator's plan to exchange Matthew Stafford jerseys.

Stafford, the leader of the Lions for 12 years, holds many of the franchise's records as a quarterback. But that was then and this now. He may still hold a special place in fans' hearts, but come Sunday it won't be his name that fans are chanting.

Jared Goff, the Lions' current quarterback and the man the team got in a massive trade with Los Angeles as it looked to rebuild, will hopefully be the team to guide Detroit to its first playoff win.

Fans should expect to see some Goff jerseys at the game. But what about Stafford jerseys? Some parts of the city have jokingly, but not really, said his name shouldn't be anywhere near Ford Field during the game.

Realtor Jeff Glover's plan was to give away a thousand "replica" jerseys on Friday at Twin Peaks in Livonia, in exchange for a gently-used Stafford jersey, then donate them.

The NFL said no to that as well.

"I’m not too certain the specifics," said Cory Shedd, director of operations at Twin Peaks, who added Glover was more privy to the details.

A news release from Glover's agency said it was "prohibited from hosting the Lions Jersey Exchange at this time."

It added, "We hope to get back with a rescheduled date soon."

FOX 2 reached out to NFL contacts to see if they could confirm what's been circulating around the internet, but did not hear back.

That's no problem for the patrons of Twin Peaks, who are pretty confident of one thing: "They're going to the Superbowl," said Jim Janson.