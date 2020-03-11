List of state universities move classes online only to slow coronavirus outbreak
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan is suspending classes through April 21 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.
Joining other major public universities in the state, Michigan's cancelation will take effect Thursday, March 12.
"Our goals are to deliver on our mission while protecting health and safety by minimizing the potential spread of the disease, both within our community and in the broader society," wrote U-M Chief Health Officer Mark Schlissel. "The changes we are announcing today follow the general public health principle of limiting the interaction of people within larger groups to diminish disease transmission and protect everyone in our communities, particularly the most vulnerable."
Classes delivered online will resume Monday, March 16.
The university also said it was canceling school-related events that would convene 100 people or more until April 21. That includes the Honors Convocation March 15.
International travel affiliated with the school has also been suspended, with rare exceptions.
The news comes following an announcement made by Gov. Whitmer Tuesday night that two positive coronaviurs cases had been confirmed in the state.
After the news broke, several state universities announced plans to extend their school's spring breaks and cancel classes until later March or April.
- Central Michigan University announced Wednesday it will stop all face-to-face classes and move to online classes after spring break through March 20
- Michigan Tech University will suspend face-to-face classes from March 16 to April 17. Classes will continue virtually
- Michigan State University also announced it was suspending all face-to-face classes until April 20, moving to online instruction
- Wayne State University will cancel classes until March 23
- University of Michigan-Dearborn will cancel classes March 12 and 13. It will resume classes online and not in-person Monday, March 16 through April 17, the end of the semester.
- Eastern Michigan University will cancel classes until March 16 when it will transition to online classes only.