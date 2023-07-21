Livonia attorney accused of smuggling drugs into Michigan prison

Police arrested a Livonia lawyer Thursday after authorities say he was caught sneaking drugs into a Michigan prison.

According to Michigan State Police, the attorney visited the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Branch County under the guise of visiting with a client. However, the 69-year-old allegedly had controlled substances.

Now, the lawyer is behind bars at the Branch County Jail.

An investigation into the lawyer started in June. He is expected to be arraigned soon.