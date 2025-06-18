London Thomas murder: Hearing adjourned for woman accused of lying to police

article

The Brief Charla Pendergrass' preliminary exam after allegedly lying to investigators who were looking for London Thomas was adjourned Wednesday. Thomas' body was found in Southfield a few weeks after she was reported missing. Pendergrass is charged with lying to police.



A woman accused of lying to police about London Thomas, a teen girl who was found dead after being reported missing in April, had a court hearing adjourned Wednesday morning.

Charla Rashida Pendergrass' preliminary exam is now scheduled for June 25.

The backstory:

Thomas, 17, was last seen on April 5 when her sister dropped her off at her 23-year-old boyfriend's Inkster home. On April 26, her body was found in Southfield.

After Thomas' body was discovered, Pendergrass, 48, and another unnamed person were arrested. The unnamed person, who Michigan State Police previously said was still a suspect, was released, while Pendergrass was charged with lying to police. Pendergrass allegedly told an investigator that she saw Thomas leave the Inkster home where she was last seen on April 5, a fact that authorities say was a lie.

Authorities say phone records and video confirm that she lied to investigators.

Her bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety, and she remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Though the exact link between Pendergrass and Thomas has not been revealed, Pendergrass is connected to a home on Carlysle Street in Inskter, the same street where Thomas was last seen alive.