Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog

An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog.

"Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."

Hackel's office oversees animal control. He said the dog in the video and others have been removed from the home.

"This is an abusive situation, one that we would respond to without any question or hesitation," Hackel said.

Hackel described the horrific video.

"He stalks the dog inside this home. He's angry with the dog for some reason, who was cowering. He was a German sheperd and this dog was afraid of this grown man," he said. "Just grabbed him, threw him down, and started choking the dog out, and then takes the dog and slams it down several times, and you can hear the yipping."

Hackel said the video was most likely recorded and posted by a family member.

"It was almost like this is the norm we see every day," he said. "There is a lot of concern just beyond what he did to these dogs, of what is happening in that home."

No arrests have been made, and the vet's office is still opening and operating as the investigation continues. This case could result in felony animal cruelty charges.