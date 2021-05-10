Macomb County woman hits big in St. Patrick's Day Powerball drawing

A Macomb County woman says when she logged into her Powerball account and saw she had a prize notification, she was just hoping it was more than a couple of bucks.

Colleen Wymer's hope and wish came true with her St. Patrick's Day Powerball ticket when that prize notification turned out to be much more than a dollar or two. Wymer matched all five white balls that day and won $1 million.

"I often play the Powerball and Mega Millions games and win a few dollars here and there," said the 62-year-old Wymer. "When I logged into my Lottery account a few days after the drawing and saw a prize notification, I thought: ‘Wow I hope it’s more than a couple dollars this time!’

She said she couldn't believe it was a $1 million prize. When she claimed her winnings in Lansing, she still couldn't believe her luck.

"I haven’t even thought about what I will do with my winnings yet because I’m still in shock. It doesn’t seem real," Wymer said.

Michigan Lottery did not say where Wymer bought her ticket but said she is from Clinton Township. Just last week, an 87-year-old woman won $150,000 after playing the same Powerball numbers for years. That woman bought her ticket at a Clinton Township party store.