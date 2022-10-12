Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola.

When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26 Mile, he was in the front seat of the car breathing heavily. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The impact split the car in half and sent a transformer crashing down onto the cab of a box truck. It also brought live power lines down. The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old Utica man, declined medical treatment.

The truck driver told FOX 2 on Tuesday evening that if he had been sitting forward when the transformer fell, he would have been crushed.

Both the truck driver and a witness told deputies that Evola was trying to pass the truck on northbound Romeo Plank when he lost control and spun into the pole.