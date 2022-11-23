Madison Heights sex offender sentenced to prison after being caught with 600+ child porn photos

article

A sex offender from Madison Heights was sentenced last week to prison after he was caught with child porn.

Andrew Gregory, 36, was already serving a five-year probation sentence for distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity in 2015 when he was caught this time. He was convicted in 2017 and is on the Sex Offender Registry.

Gregory will now spend more than 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, an Online Covert Employee (OCE) from a sheriff's office in Wisconsin was on the Kik messaging application last year when they came across two groups created by the same user.

In June 2020, the OCE discovered a photo of a young girl and a man that met the federal definition of child porn in one of the groups. In November 2020, the OCE saw a video of a young boy and a woman that also is considered child porn in the other group.

Authorities subpoenaed Kik for information about the user who had created the groups. When they had the user's IP address, they subpoenaed AT&T and found that the internet subscriber was Gregory.

According to court documents, the FBI searched Gregory's home on Sept. 22, 2021, and seized electronic devices. At least 10 videos of child porn were found on an iPhone taken from the house, authorities said.

Authorities said Gregory agreed to speak with investigators. He allegedly admitted that the phone with the videos was his old phone. Authorities said he also told them he used the Kik account discovered by the OCE to view and send child porn.

"Child pornography permanently records the victim’s abuse, and it leaves an indelible mark on victims. Repeat sex offenders deserve severe punishment for harming the most vulnerable in our society," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.