Man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed man on I-94 on Sunday

A Franklin man has been charged in a drunk driving crash that killed a St. Clair Shores man Sunday afternoon on I-94 in Detroit.

Anthony Magee, 43, of Franklin was charged with killing 22-year-old Connor Clancy Sunday around 4:45 p.m. on I-94 near Rosa Parks Boulevard.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Magee was speeding west on I-94 near M-10 when he hit Clancy's car. Clancy had to be extricated from his vehicle by first responders but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magee was charged with one count of OWI causing death and one count of reckless driving causing death.

He's expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

