Man accused of fleeing scene after hitting, killing girl in Dearborn faces charges

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he hit a 6-year-old girl and fled the scene last weekend in Dearborn.

MORE: Girl killed by hit-and-run driver while visiting grandma

Jyon Trayson Nateshun Collins, 18, is charged with failure to stop at a scene resulting in death and driving without a license after Batoul Haider-Alfawdawi was killed.

Batoul-Haider-Alfawdawi.

Haider-Alfawdawi was playing at her grandmother's home on Bingham Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a driver later identified as Collins.

According to the prosecutor's office, the girl was crawling under a parked car and was blocked by another car, which obstructed Collins' view.

Collins turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was arraigned on the charges Friday and given a $50,000, 10% bond. If he posts bond, he will be on house arrest with a GPS tether. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference Nov. 24.