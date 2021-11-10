Suspect turns self in to Dearborn police after hit-and-run that killed girl

article

A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a girl turned himself in to Dearborn police Wednesday.

Police said they were looking for Jyon Collins, 18, after 6-year-old Batoul Haider Alfawdawi was hit and killed while playing at her grandmother's house on Sunday.

Collins went to the police station with a family member and an attorney to turn himself in, police said.

