Suspect turns self in to Dearborn police after hit-and-run that killed girl

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a girl turned himself in to Dearborn police Wednesday.
Police said they were looking for Jyon Collins, 18, after 6-year-old Batoul Haider Alfawdawi was hit and killed while playing at her grandmother's house on Sunday.
Collins went to the police station with a family member and an attorney to turn himself in, police said.
