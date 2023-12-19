Man accused of threatening Canton senior living facility

article

A man is facing charges after authorities say he called a threat into a Canton senior living facility earlier this month.

Phone records led investigators to 25-year-old Rhyon Colbi Maples, of Detroit.

Police did not specify the nature of the threats, but did note that Maples could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He's been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, and his bond was set at $250,000/10%.

"Our department has noticed an uptick in threats made by phone or social media, threatening harm to public establishments such as churches, senior living facilities and private schools," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "Every instance of a violent threat occurring in Canton undergoes thorough vetting and investigation by the police department. Individuals participating in such acts need to be aware that digital footprints do exist, enabling investigators to uncover attempts to conceal identity."

Maples is due back in court on Dec. 26.