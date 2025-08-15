Man accused of using 11-year-old daughter for home invasion, due in court on Monday
FOX 2 - The preliminary exam for a Detroit man accused of bringing his 11-year-old daughter with him to help commit crimes was re-scheduled for Monday.
The backstory:
Andre Broadenax is facing multiple home invasion charges, car theft charges and inducing a minor to commit a felony.
He was arrested in connection with a home invasion on Marquette Drive across from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Plant on April 29.
When arrested, police said he had his 11-year-old daughter with him.
Broadnax, 29, was also accused of driving a stolen car from Dearborn Heights at the time.
Andre Broadenax
The Source: Information for this story is from previous reports.