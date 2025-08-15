Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of using 11-year-old daughter for home invasion, due in court on Monday

By David Komer
Published  August 15, 2025 2:47pm EDT
    • A Detroit man accused of using his young daughter to help commit crimes is due in court Friday.
    • It is alleged that Andre Broadenax had his 11-year-old child with him.
    • Broadenax is charged with home invasion, car theft and inducing a minor to commit a felony.

FOX 2 - The preliminary exam for a Detroit man accused of  bringing his 11-year-old daughter with him to help commit crimes was re-scheduled for Monday.

The backstory:

Andre Broadenax is facing multiple home invasion charges, car theft charges and inducing a minor to commit a felony.

He was arrested in connection with a home invasion on Marquette Drive across from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Plant on April 29. 

When arrested, police said he had his 11-year-old daughter with him.

Broadnax, 29, was also accused of driving a stolen car from Dearborn Heights at the time. 

Andre Broadenax

