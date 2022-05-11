Man arrested after shooting pepper ball gun at driver during road rage dispute on I-94 in Macomb County

A Madison Heights man shot at another driver with a pepper ball gun during a dispute over merging on I-94 in Macomb County.

Police said a 56-year-old Chesterfield Township man reported that someone shot at him on the freeway near 21 Mile just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A road rage dispute started when the drivers were merging to one lane in the construction zone on M-59 at I-94.

Related: Police brainstorm how to stop freeway shootings

The caller said the man who fired at him had fled east in a yellow Corvette.

Police stopped the Corvette on I-94 south of 26 Mile. They said the 51-year-old driver told them that he was concerned for his safety and shot the pepper ball gun. The vehicle he fired at had minor damage.

The Corvette was towed and the gun was confiscated. The man is facing assault and reckless driving charges.