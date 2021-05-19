Man arrested with guns, drugs, child in car, Maurielle Lue recounts COVID battle, Ford's electric F-150 reveal

Port Huron police say a man had loaded guns and drugs in his car when officers found him passed out while his son played Pokemon in the back seat.

Bodycam footage captured the encounter when officers approached Emory Lewis' car, where he was slumped over in the front seat at a gas station early Monday.

Police found loaded handguns on the center console and in between the driver’s seat and door, an AR-15, and another loaded handgun in the back seat, where the 11-year-old child was. Police said Lewis also had prescription pills, meth, and alcohol in the car.

According to police, Lewis is from North Carolina. He drove to Port Huron to meet a woman he met on the app TikTok and was preparing to head home. He told officers that he didn't know what he was doing was illegal, authorities said.

"He said it was legal in North Carolina and didn't know it was illegal in Michigan," said Capt. Brian Kerrigan, with Port Huron police. "I don't think any of it is legal in North Carolina, either."

Police say that the boy is back in North Carolina with his family, while Lewis is locked up and facing charges of child endangerment, drug possession, operating under the influence, and drug charges.

Maurielle Lue describes COVID-19 battle that hospitalized her

FOX 2's Maurielle Lue contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. As she was nearing the end of her quarantine, she thought things were getting better but suddenly took a turn for the worst.

The virus led to a high fever, hallucinations, and eventually a hospitalization.

While she is home now and back to work, she is still suffering from symptoms of the virus that made her fear for her life.

"I'm still dealing with a list of long-hauler COVID symptoms and I have double pneumonia and nighttime confusion," she said.

Ford to reveal F-150 Lightning on Wednesday night

Ford's newest electric vehicle, the F-150 Lightning, will be unveiled Wednesday night in Dearborn.

President Joe Biden visited the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday, where he spoke about the future of electric cars, toured the center, and took a test drive in the new pickup.

Biden has been pushing for a more electrified fleet of American cars since getting into office. His trillion-dollar infrastructure plan also included a large investment in electric vehicle charging stations and manufacturing.

Ford will reveal the truck Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

Production of the electric F-150 will begin next spring at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

12-year-old accused of killing Detroit man

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after he shot and killed a 25-year-old man during a fight Sunday in Detroit, officials said.

Police were called to Mark Twain near Puritan on the city's west side around 9:30 p.m., where they found D’Vonte Relford, 25, on the ground. Police said he suffered several gunshots.

Police said some sort of argument led to the boy allegedly shooting Relford in the back.

What else we're watching

Daily forecast

It will be warm Wednesday with a chance for a shower.

Airlines could soon start weighing passengers before flights

Airline passengers may be required to step on the scale at the airport or share how much they weigh before boarding a flight, a new report suggests.

