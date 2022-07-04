Man barricaded inside Mt. Clemens home after shooting at Macomb County deputies

A suspect barricaded inside a Mt. Clemens home shot at Macomb County Sheriff's deputies Monday.

Read more Macomb County news here.

Authorities said the man, who is in his 60s and known to the Sheriff's Office, got into a dispute with a neighbor over a dog at a home on Clinton near Gratiot. During that argument, he came outside and fired shots, and deputies were called.

When deputies arrived, authorities said he came out and shot at them twice. The second time, a deputy shot back, and the man went inside.

As of 5 p.m., the man is still barricaded. Downtown Mt. Clemens is blocked as authorities negotiate with the man.

"Currently he is in the condominium," Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. "We have a negotiating team working to make contact with him. But as long as we're talking, and as long as he keeps picking up the phone and communicating, that's our best thing."