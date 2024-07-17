Man calls 911 after murdering wife • Part of Clinton River Trail washes away • Foreclosure help for Detroiters

A 71-year-old Warren man is facing murder charges after police say he suffocated his wife over the weekend and then called 911 to report the murder.

James Michael Hentges is accused of killing his wife, Cheryl Hentges, inside the couple's home in the 24000 block of Loretta Avenue near Stephens and Ryan on Saturday. Several hours later, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had killed his wife and attempted suicide by harming himself and taking pills.

Police went to Hentges's home, where he was arrested without incident. According to police, Hentges had bandages on his wrist consistent with the suicide attempt he had reported to 911. He was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Warren Police Department, where police say he admitted to killing his wife.

He's now facing a first-degree murder charge for the crime.

"It's such a tragedy. This is the worst possible outcome of any domestic violence incident. This is something we don’t want to see happen," said Warren Detective Nicholas Lienemann.

Part of Clinton River Trail washed away

Heavy rain recently washed away a stretch of the Clinton River Trail in Rochester.

A Rochester Department of Public Works supervisor said about 100 feet of the trail was gone after several inches of rain fell over the region, flooding spots of Metro Detroit, including southern Oakland County.

The damaged section of the trail, between Dequindre and Letica Drive and just south of Parkdale Road, is now completely closed to pedestrians. Supervisor Jason Dickinson said a nearby retention pond had been filling up, leading to enough pressure that caused part of the path to collapse.

"The pond is a buffer, but with the amount of rain we've gotten over the past few days, the pressure built up and it blew the trail out," he said.

Barricades are being put up to keep pedestrians and cyclists off that part of the trail.

Postal workers rally in Detroit

United States postal workers who are in Detroit this week are demanding a better contract.

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) members rallied near Huntington Place, where the APWU National Convention is being held, as they called for better wages and working conditions, among other demands.

"There is not a single piece of mail that gets into anybody's mailbox with you, without the APWU," one speaker said.

The union represents 200,000 workers across the country.

"All of us deserve the right to work in a safe environment," said Carolyn Hermiez, of APWU Detroit. "We're just trying to fight for a better future for the postal service and our workers."

Detroit Taxpayer Resource Fair will help residents avoid foreclosure

Detroit homeowners can learn about resources to help them keep their homes during a fair this afternoon downtown.

The Detroit Taxpayer Resource Fair will be set up like a block party, with food trucks, live music, and more in Spirit Plaza from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroiter Esther Hernandez was in jeopardy of losing her home. She says a Taxpayer Resource Fair is what helped make the difference.

"They saved my house," she said. "They put me in a plan so I don’t pay that much money anymore. I’m hoping they can help other people like my daughter - she’s about to lose her house, she needs help."

The resource fair is not just for residents in jeopardy of losing their home. It's open to everyone.

Beyond taxes, DTE and the water department will be there with resources for residents.

3-year-old killed by bus in Hamtramck

A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a school bus in Hamtrramck.

The child was found breathing but unresponsive after being hit on Burger Street between Fleming and Mackay. She was taken to Children's Hospital, where she died just after 4:15 p.m.

The police department said the bus driver has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

A beautiful stretch of weather is here.

Ingrid Andress admits to being drunk during national anthem performance

Ingrid Andress admitted to being drunk during her viral national anthem performance at the MLB Home Run Derby.

The singer-songwriter apologized to the MLB and the fans and said she would be checking herself "into a facility" on Tuesday.

"I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid," the post read.

anthem performance

On Monday night, Andress, a 32-year-old Grammy Award nominee who’s been featured on the Billboard Hot 100, stood between the pitcher’s mound and home plate at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and started to sing the national anthem.

But her performance quickly drew some harsh reviews on social media.