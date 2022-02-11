Man charged after girlfriend's uncle murdered at Pontiac apartment

article

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after his girlfriend's uncle was found shot to death Monday in Pontiac.

Oakland County deputies had been looking for Stanford Clirteese Sharp Jr. after 32-year-old Antonio Lee Mayes was killed at Phoenix Place Apartments on Woodward Avenue.

According to authorities, Mayes' sister called deputies just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to report that her 17-year-old daughter’s boyfriend had shot him.

The shooting happened at Mayes' mother's apartment, but she was not home at the time. She told deputies that Sharp killed Mayes on Monday night.

Sharp is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

"It is sad and tragic how often we see people resort to violence to resolve differences," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Sadly, when something like this happens it destroys multiple lives in addition to the victim. The perpetrator will be held accountable."