Man charged in connection with Royal Oak stabbing

A man was charged after police say he stabbed a man in the back last month in Royal Oak.

Samuel Lee Bourne Jr., 70, is charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they received a call just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 about a stabbing in the area of Judson and Greenfield. Officers found the victim, a 52-year-old man, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bourne was given a $5,000 personal bond that includes conditions of no contact with the victim, no weapons, and no alcohol or drugs. Also, Bourne must park his vehicle 500 feet from the victim’s home.

Bourne is due back in court on March 12.