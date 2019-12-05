Man charged in Detroit Cpl. McClain's murder in court, visitation continues

The man accused of killing Detroit Police Cpl. Rasheen McClain is expected to be arraigned Thursday as the officer's visitation continues.

Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officials gathered Wednesday and Thursday in Redford Township to say goodbye to the officer killed in the line of duty.

Sixteen-year veteran McClain and his partner, Phillipe Batoum Bisse, were attacked by a gunman on Nov. 20. The officers were responding to a call to a home off Wyoming near Chippewa where a man had entered looking for his estranged teenage girlfriend and refused to leave.

McClain was shot in the neck and died from his injuries, while Batoum-Bisse was hurt.

That suspect, 28-year-old JuJuan Parks, is now facing 16 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and murder of a police officer. Parks was recently paroled after serving 8 years in prison. Police say he had his first run-in with the law at the age of 14 with another home invasion.

Parks is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Advertisement

McClain's funeral is scheduled for Friday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

RELATED: