Man charged with murder after shooting man who was fighting with girlfriend at Roseville motel

A suspect is facing murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed a man who was fighting with his girlfriend at a Roseville motel.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the victim and his girlfriend were physically fighting at Victory Inn on Sunday. A man who was not involved in the fight, 28-year-old Devonte Tucker, pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

Tucker, who is from Clinton Township, was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was remanded to the Macomb County Jail, and Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox requested a Community Corrections mental health evaluation.

"Another life lost due to gun violence! This needs to stop. Thank you to the Roseville Police Department for their hard work on this investigation," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.