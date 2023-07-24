Man charged with murdering girlfriend after woman found dead in Detroit intersection

article

A man is accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a Detroit intersection last week.

Veronica Smart's boyfriend, 31-year-old Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearms.

Police responded to the area of Marseilles and Minerva streets on the city's east side just before 1 a.m. Thursday and found Smart unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, McKeithan allegedly shot Smart while the couple was in a vehicle at the intersection. He then pulled her out of the vehicle and fled.