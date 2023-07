article

A woman was found dead in a Detroit intersection early Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Marseilles and Minerva streets on the city's east side just before 1 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 Or at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.