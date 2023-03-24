Man convicted of murder after causing crash that killed his passenger during Warren police chase

article

A man was found guilty of murder Thursday after causing a fatal crash during a police chase in Warren last year.

Jason Brilla, 34, of Clinton Township, was convicted of second-degree murder, operating with a suspended license causing death, and assaulting/obstructing/resisting a police officer in the crash that killed his passenger on May 2, 2022.

Authorities said Brilla was fleeing police when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at Groesbeck and 10 Mile. Brilla ran from the mangled Ford Mustang he was driving, leaving behind his passenger, Jennel Castro. She died at a hospital.

"The Warren Police Officers attempted life-saving measures to the victim who was unresponsive after the crash. Unfortunately, the victim’s injuries were too severe in this case, and she succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital. These officers went above and beyond in their duties," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Brilla will be sentenced May 2.